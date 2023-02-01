THE entertainment for this year's Bathurst 12 Hour will literally go to a new level with not only a Red Bull charging around Mount Panorama, but one taking to the sky.
It has been revealed that as well as having the 2011 Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7 performing in a series of demonstration runs on track with Kiwi star Liam Lawson behind the wheel, Red Bull Air Race world champion Matt Hall will also take to the skies above the circuit twice on Saturday.
A former Royal Australian Air Force 'top gun', Hall claimed seven wins and 25 podium finishes in his air race career, making him the most successful pilot in the competitions' modern era.
"I've been a long-time fan of motor racing and especially motor racing at Bathurst, so it is always a privilege to be displaying there," he said.
"The weekend will be made even more special to be involved with Red Bull as they unleash the Red Bull 7 onto the track, something any motor enthusiast should be excited to see."
Hall will perform with his MXS-R display aircraft this weekend to put on a show for fans trackside and those watching around the world.
The aircraft can climb 6000 feet per minute and roll at a rate of 420 degrees per second.
It's not the first time that Halll has visited Mount Panorama, at the 2011 Bathurst 1000 he made a special landing on Mountain Straight in tribute to Jamie Whincup.
"We're excited to be able to work with Red Bull to bring Matt Hall to the Bathurst 12 Hour for the first time," Shane Rudiz, Bathurst 12 Hour event director, said.
"The Saturday afternoon in particular is going to be fantastic - with qualifying, the Red Bull RB7 demonstration, Matt Hall in the skies, support racing and then the build-up to the Pirelli [top 10] shootout.
"We are building an event that has something for everyone and this is a new addition to the array of on and off-track things fans can see and do."
Hall will perform twice on Saturday, at 1.45pm and 5pm respectively.
The first session comes just after the Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 car completes its Saturday run and just prior to the second part of qualifying for the 12 Hour itself.
The second run at 5pm local time will directly follow the conclusion of the shootout for pole position.
