Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Red Bull Air Race world champion Matt Hall will take to the skies over Mount Panorama

By Newsroom
Updated February 2 2023 - 8:50am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red Bull Air Race world champion Matt Hall will take to the skies over Mount Panorama as part of the Bathurst 12 Hour's entertainment. Picture supplied

THE entertainment for this year's Bathurst 12 Hour will literally go to a new level with not only a Red Bull charging around Mount Panorama, but one taking to the sky.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.