THE GOAT, a flying Kiwi and a Prince sign up to share a car - it's no joke, but instead one very formidable Bathurst 12 Hour combination.
Triple Eight Race Engineering has revealed its star Pro-Am line-up for this year's Bathurst 12 Hour, headlined by seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup.
He will join Prince Jefri Ibrahim and Richie Stanaway behind the wheel of the #99 Boost Mobile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the Mount Panorama enduro.
Whincup, the man many have dubbed the GOAT - greatest of all time - of Supercars, is not only a four-time Bathurst 1000 victor but also a former Bathurst 12 Hour winner.
His record in the 12 Hour is impressive. His victory came on debut in 2017 and since then Whincup has placed second, fourth and third.
Whincup, who will celebrate his 40th birthday the day after the 12 Hour, is hopeful of adding another podium to that impressive record.
"The Bathurst 12 Hour is one of the highest-regarded events on the international motor sport calendar - you just have to look at some of the names participating in their year's race to prove that," he said.
"Prince Jefri achieved an amazing podium finish at last year's race, and we all know what Richie is capable of around Mount Panorama."
For New Zealand talent Stanaway, being included in the Triple Eight entry will allow him to make his 12 Hour debut.
However, he does bring previous GT experience with him with Stanaway's resume including three starts in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Aston Martin Racing.
He says Whincup is "someone I've looked up to my whole career" and he's eager to share a seat with him as he takes on the world's best.
"This year's Bathurst 12 Hour is going to be a great race to be a part of. I've never raced at the 12 Hour before," Stanaway said.
"I did a lot of GT racing when I was in Europe, but it's been two years now since I've driven a GT car.
"I'm looking forward to getting the feeling of a GT car again with its extra downforce compared to what I've driven in the past few years. It's going to really helpful for me to drive at Bathurst again and complete more laps than what I would have done at last year's Bathurst 1000.
"It's one of the top international events in the world, and I'm looking forward to experiencing what it's like."
While Ibrahim is the amateur driver for the team, his resume in the world of GT racing is still impressive.
In last year's Bathurst 12 Hour, when Pro-Am was the top class, he placed third alongside Broc Feeney and Shane van Gisbergen.
He also won the three-hour Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia race staged at last year's Bathurst International with van Gisbergen.
"Bathurst has always been a special track, and one of my favourites," he said.
"There have been a lot of good memories there; from standing on the podium at my first endurance race in 2022 with SVG and Broc, to winning the Bathurst International six months later.
"This year's Bathurst 12 Hour will be interesting as there are a lot more cars and international teams entering; competition will be high, but I'm really looking forward to working alongside Jamie who has a lot of experience, and wins, at this track. It will be my first time driving with Richie, and I'm really excited by our team this year.
"Triple Eight have been working so hard towards this race, and we hope to have a good result, carrying on the positive momentum of last year to fight against the field in 2023."
Whincup, Stanaway and Ibrahim form part of Triple Eight's two-pronged attack at the 12 Hour.
While they are contenders for the Pro-Am class honours, the team's other Mercedes-AMG will be steered by the all professional combination of van Gisbergen, Feeney and Maximilian Gotz.
