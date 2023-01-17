Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jamie Whincup, Jefri Ibrahim and Richie Stanaway to steer Triple Eight's Bathurst 12 Hour Pro-Am entry

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 17 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup will race alongside Jefri Ibrahim in this year's Bathurst 12 Hour. Picture supplied

THE GOAT, a flying Kiwi and a Prince sign up to share a car - it's no joke, but instead one very formidable Bathurst 12 Hour combination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.