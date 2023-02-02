Western Advocate
The Greens names Kay Nankervis as its candidate for the seat of Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 10:30am
AFTER attempting to win Calare for the Greens, Kay Nankervis has been put forward by the party again, this time to take on incumbent Paul Toole for the seat of Bathurst at the state election.

