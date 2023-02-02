RFS and Fire Rescue NSW respond to grass fire at Robin Hill

FIREFIGHTERS have contained a grass fire but traffic has been impacted on the Mid Western Highway.
At around 2.42pm on Thursday afternoon, Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Fire Rescue NSW crews were alerted to a fire at Robin Hill, where two hectares of grass was alight.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but the westbound lanes of the highway has been affected due to emergency services at the scene, as of 3.30pm.
RFS operations officer for Chifley/Lithgow Team, Jordan Jobson, confirmed the grass fire had been contained by firefighters.
"We're not sure how it was caused and investigations are still underway to the cause," he said.
A grass fire temporarily closed the Mid Western Highway yesterday, further down the road towards Blayney, and Mr Jobson urged the community to remain vigilant.
"We just want people to be vigilant, especially with the weather conditions at the moment. If they see smoke or fire, contact Triple Zero immediately," he said.
"Whether the cause is from the exhaust of a vehicle pulling over or flicking a cigarette butt, they need to maintain vigilance when we're in these hot, dry conditions, especially with the wind we'll be having in the next few days."
Just this week the RFS suspended all fire permits until further notice in the Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon Local Government Areas.
NSW RFS Inspector John Bennett said on Monday that the current conditions in the region could spell disaster should a fire break out.
The RFS said the predicted weather conditions and the abundance of rapidly curing grass fuels have created a situation whereby any fire in the Chifley/Lithgow area has the potential to develop into an emergency incident.
