CHIFLEY Dam has reopened to the community after a nearly two-week closure due to concerning levels of blue green algae.
The alert level was reduced from red to amber on Thursday, February 2.
Bathurst Regional Council said this means that the dam is now open for water- based recreational use.
The boat ramp has also been reopened, allowing people to launch water craft into the dam.
Although the alert level has dropped to amber, dam users should still exercise caution when in the water.
"An amber alert means the water is generally suitable for water sports, however, dam users are still advised to exercise caution and avoid any areas where the water appears to have a green tinge," council said in a Facebook post.
To keep up to date with the status of algae at the dam, regularly check council's website.
Chifley Dam had to be closed on January 20 after routine sampling of the water detected high levels of potentially toxic blue-green algae.
Potentially toxic blue-green algae may cause gastroenteritis if consumed, while contact can cause skin and eye irritations.
