Western Advocate

Chifley Dam reopens for recreational use after algae alert level reduced

Updated February 2 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chifley Dam has reopened. Picture by Bathurst Regional Council

CHIFLEY Dam has reopened to the community after a nearly two-week closure due to concerning levels of blue green algae.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.