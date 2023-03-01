THOMAS Lemmich has had his first taste of SG Ball Cup action with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and now the Bathurst youngster is ready for more.
The Bathurst Panthers product came off the bench to make his debut for the Rabbitohs in a 42-4 defeat to the Newcastle Knights at Kurri Kurri last Saturday.
While the result was far from ideal for Lemmich, he's raring to go for this Sunday's round five match against Cronulla Sharks at Endeavour Field.
"It was awesome [to make my debut]," he said.
"I had a really good pre-season. I was really excited to get my chance and have a game. It wasn't a good outcome for us but Newcastle are a really good team. It was good to get out there."
While he rates Cronulla as a quality outfit, he's confident that the Rabbitohs can claim their first victory of the 2023 SG Ball Cup season.
"They've been going really well. I think this weekend will be good for us though, I think we'll have a really good game," he said.
"We'll try and get on top of them. I'm very confident about this weekend because it's time to bounce back from last weekend."
Lemmich came on in the 30th minute for Rabbitohs, replacing starting lock Liam Le Blanc, and would go on to play the rest of the game.
Now based in Sydney, Lemmich is currently training three times a week at Erskineville Oval, with the team being mentored by former Rabbitohs, 336-game legend John Sutton.
"It's been really good. It's really competitive and I really like that," he said.
"Everyone has been so welcoming and all the boys are really good to get along with. Like John Sutton is my coach and that's just awesome to be mentored by him.
"It's been a really good experience and I've been loving every second of it.
"Training down at Erskineville, It's got a great gym and it's a great field. I've had some hard sessions there."
While he's been named to make his second appearance this Sunday, Lemmich is focused on just keeping his spot in the team moving forward.
"I'm just trying to stay in the team. I played last week and I'm in 17 again this weekend," he said.
"I'm just trying to do my job and keep playing footy for them. It's just something I really love doing and it's been awesome to be able to do it with this club and the boys."
"[The coaches] like my energy and they told me once I get on there: 'Go hard'. It's really great. I was just so happy to get a spot again this weekend against Cronulla at Shark Park."
Sunday's match between South Sydney and Cronulla kicks-off at 11.45am.
Rabbitohs are winless after four rounds this season, but sit second last on the 16-club ladder, ahead of the Melbourne Storm.
Cronulla are currently placed eighth on the ladder, with Canberra Raiders, Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers are vying for top spot, with all three clubs having won all four games they've played.
