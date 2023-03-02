Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video
Watch

Work under way and ahead of schedule on 'Windy 1100' subdivision

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated March 2 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE 'Windy 1100' subdivision is becoming a reality, with construction now under way on the land between Richardson Street and Governors Parade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.