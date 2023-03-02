THE 'Windy 1100' subdivision is becoming a reality, with construction now under way on the land between Richardson Street and Governors Parade.
It comes after Bathurst Regional Council awarded the $24.2 million construction contract to Devcon Civil in October, 2022.
The contractor started on site in recent weeks and, according to Devcon project manager Trent Davies, the work is already tracking ahead of schedule.
"It's early days, things are moving well," he said.
"We've got to complete earthworks before we can actually start ripping into anything else, so earthworks is the only thing we can under take now, but it is going really well.
"We're actually ahead of schedule on the earthworks for what we planned."
Mr Davies said the earthworks will continue on for another two to three months, which will allow other works, such as roads and sewer, to then be under taken.
At this stage, Devcon had roughly 15 people working on the site each day, but when construction ramps up the numbers will increase to 50 to 60 people at any one time.
Devcon expects to remain on site well into 2024.
"The project is staged and if all goes well will be released under three separate stages: stage 1a, stage 1b and stage 2," Mr Davies said.
"They'll be released periodically as they're completed, but overall, if all goes well, we hope to be out of here by mid next year."
The development of the subdivision comes at a time when Bathurst is in need of more housing to accommodate a rapidly growing population.
"There's a housing shortage, especially here in Bathurst, but all through the country there's a housing shortage," mayor Robert Taylor said.
He said there will be more than 200 blocks release within the next 12 to 18 months, giving people an opportunity to build their home in the new section of Windradyne.
"We're going to end up with about 205 blocks here, ranging from 1150 square metres to 500 square metres, and this is just an opportunity to open up more residential opportunities here in Bathurst for the community and the growth of Bathurst," he said.
The area will also offer green space for community use.
At this stage, council is unsure exactly when the new blocks will become available for purchase, but have confirmed it should be some time in 2024.
"Hopefully in 2024. We're not real sure when, we're not real sure on the costings just yet, but when it gets closer to 2024 and the completion we'll work all that out," Cr Taylor said.
