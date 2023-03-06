HIGH school students from Bathurst and surrounds will draw on their teamwork and creativity to build bridges and test water turbines, among other challenges, during an upcoming test of their skills.
The annual Science and Engineering Challenge will be held at St Stanislaus' College.
As well as Bathurst, students from Blayney, Cowra, Lithgow and Oberon will be taking part and hoping to progress to the regional level.
"With STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] graduates in Australia only making up 25 per cent of the entire graduate cohort and an anticipated 62 per cent increase in employment growth over the next five years, the Science and Engineering Challenge aims to inspire students to consider a career in these fields," Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak PR director Jenny White said.
"Students are encouraged to explore scientific principles for themselves rather than being guided to a pre-determined answer."
IN OTHER NEWS:
She said the Science and Engineering Challenge is presented by the University of Newcastle and its sponsors and the NSW Government Office of the Chief Scientist and Engineer, in conjunction with volunteers from Rotary clubs of the Bathurst area.
The local event, which will be held on March 28, will be sponsored by Carsons Engineering and the Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak.
Blayney High School students won last year's event at Bathurst and went on to compete at the regional level.
MEANWHILE, Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak is inviting adventurous youth to apply for sponsorship to experience a year with an overseas family.
The club's PR director Jenny White said Rotary Youth Exchange is a tremendous learning curve, "providing a unique opportunity to experience a different country, a new way of life and maybe a new language" and building confidence and strength of character along the way.
She said previous Rotary Youth Exchange participants have described their participation as "the experience of a lifetime" and "the best year of my life" and have said they "made friends for life".
She said application forms can be found and submitted on the Rotary Youth Exchange website and will close on April 1.
"We can only offer one sponsorship, so don't delay," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.