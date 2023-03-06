Western Advocate

Science and Engineering Challenge to be held at St Stanislaus' College

March 6 2023 - 2:00pm
Blayney High School students compete in the Science and Engineering Challenge at St Stanislaus' College last year. Picture supplied

HIGH school students from Bathurst and surrounds will draw on their teamwork and creativity to build bridges and test water turbines, among other challenges, during an upcoming test of their skills.

