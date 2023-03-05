HE'S spent the last few seasons at CSU Mungoes, but Zac Hunt has already impressed Bathurst Panthers management ahead of the Peter McDonald Premiership season.
Hunt has returned to his junior club for the 2023 campaign, having enjoyed plenty of success for CSU in the Mid-West Cup in the past two season.
In the 2021 decider against Orange United Warriors, he scored a try for CSU and was also named man-of-the-match, as the Mungoes claimed a 24-16 win.
Bathurst Panthers first grade manager Danny Dwyer said Hunt impressed, playing from his regular position of second row.
"Our pre-season hit-out was pretty positive and I thought Zac Hunt was the best player for us, playing in second row," he said.
"He played the under 18s the year John Fearnley coached, in about 2018. He played a bit of reserve grade the following year but he's been at CSU for the past couple of years.
"He looked very good and we started with McCoy White and Jed Betts in the front row, with Hudson White at hooker and they were all very good.
Panthers won Saturday's trial match against home outfit Oberon Tigers 38-0, with the match played over three 20 minute periods.
Dwyer said it was a good opportunity for the squad to gain valuable fitness ahead of the Bathurst Panthers Knockout next Saturday.
"There were good signs and their still some boys that are to come into that squad, that didn't play on Saturday," he said.
"It was good to get some miles into their legs."
An updated draw is expected for the Bathurst Panthers Knockout any day now, after the original draw had to be scrapped after Cowra Magpies, who have pulled out of the Peter McDonald Premiership all together, and Orange Hawks withdrew from the first grade competition.
Dwyer confirmed on Sunday that organisers will look to add a Group 11 club, to compliment the other five first teams entered - Bathurst Panthers, St Pat's, Orange CYMS, Lithgow Workies and Mudgee Dragons.
The under 18s competition will feature seven clubs - Bathurst Panthers, St Pat's, Orange CYMS, Orange Hawks, Lithgow Workies, Cowra Magpies and Mudgee Dragons.
The first grade competition will be played on Saturday, March 11, while the group stage matches for the under 18s will be played on the Friday, with the final to be played as a curtain-raiser to the first grade decider on Saturday.
There'll be $4000 on offer to the winning first grade team, while the under 18s champions will receive $1000.
