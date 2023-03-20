LIFE for Mackenzie West is getting cheaper by the dozen, and at just 10-years-old, he is giving the egg business a red hot crack.
Owner of Cracka Eggs, Mackenzie is selling the free range, farm fresh eggs for just $6 per carton.
And, averaging 10 to 20 dozen sold per week, Mackenzie has already managed to save himself a decent nest egg.
"He has $1500 saved already," Mackenzie's mother, Rebecca West said.
And, with his $1500, Mackenzie has big dreams.
"I'm saving for two things; a Land Cruiser and a house," he said.
And, though Mackenzie has big dreams, he knows that his dreams lay close to home.
"I think I'd like to buy in Bathurst, because I really like it here," he said.
The idea for Cracka Eggs came about, when one day, the family realised they were never going to be able to get through all of the eggs their hens were laying.
"We have 22 chickens, and two geese and one duck ... they just started laying a lot of eggs so I decided to start selling them," Mackenzie said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The eggs are delivered fresh to customers doors, adorned with the date each egg was laid, as a means of quality control - something that Mackenzie thought would be important to his buyers.
And, Mackenzie was right, as his customers have provided a range of positive feedback, saying that they think the eggs are cracka.
"A lot of people in the community have told us how lovely they are and why they keep coming back," Mrs West said.
"They have double yolks, and they're nice and orange, so they're cracka."
Mrs West believes the quality of the eggs all comes down to the amount of love the family shows to the birds.
"Mackenzie has a crazy love for the farm and all his very healthy ladies," Mrs West said.
"They're all free range, and they get wormed and mite dusted as well.
"They all eat scraps from the table, there's nothing to their diet that is harmful. They eat really fresh veggies and fruits and things like that ... so they're really healthy.
Mrs West said she was very proud of her son for creating a lucrative Bathurst business, even if he does have the better end of the deal.
"Mackenzie has it all worked out, because we buy all the chook food and then he gets all the money from the eggs," she said.
Cracka Eggs are available to purchase through inquiries on the Bathurst Our Town Facebook page.
