CHIFLEY Dam has been closed for the second time in less than two months due to blue-green algae.
Bathurst Regional Council announced on Thursday afternoon that a red alert has been issued for blue-green algae at the dam and it is "now closed to water-based recreational activities, and will remain closed until two consecutive weekly sample results are below the alert limit".
It follows the dam closing on January 20 for the same reason.
In that case, the dam remained closed to recreational use until February 2, when the blue-green algae alert was reduced from red to amber.
During the January closure, council emphasised that the Bathurst Water Filtration Plant continued to remove algae from the raw water, and the water supplied remained safe to drink.
Council's most recent update on Chifley Dam - which was provided on February 28 - said the dam was at 100.1 per cent.
