Chifley Dam closed again to recreational activities

Updated March 16 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:31pm
Chifley Dam. Picture from Bathurst Regional Council's Facebook page.

CHIFLEY Dam has been closed for the second time in less than two months due to blue-green algae.

