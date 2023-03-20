RE: I'll Take My Wallet To Businesses Where There Is Equal Access (letter, March 13).
I totally agree with Tim Herbert regarding the attitude of some businesses in Bathurst who couldn't care less about people with a disability and do not provide equitable access for all as is required by the Disability Discrimination Act (DDA), which is an enforceable law.
It is getting worse in Bathurst.
Recently I have seen retailers who were accessible for those in wheelchairs move into premises that have no legally required equitable access.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
We have seen one retailer remove their in-accessible entrance and relocate it to the centre of the shopfront with a small step which does not meet the current building standards.
Excuses are given such as it is a rented building. Nothing we can do. Wrong.
The DDA clearly states it is the provider of the service, not necessarily the building owner, that is responsible to provide access.
Over 115 businesses that people with a disability cannot access in the CBD and Keppel Street. Good grief.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.