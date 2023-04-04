DUBBO MP Dugald Saunders is "not making any comment" and the Western Advocate had not heard back from Bathurst MP Paul Toole on Tuesday afternoon regarding a potential change in the NSW Nationals leadership.
The party will open the ballot for leader when it meets tomorrow for the first time since last month's election.
Asked whether he could confirm or deny reports in the media that he would be challenging Nationals leader and Bathurst MP Paul Toole for the top job, Mr Saunders remained tight-lipped.
The Advocate, meanwhile, contacted Mr Toole on Tuesday morning, but had not heard back by Tuesday afternoon.
All party leadership positions will be on the table at tomorrow's meeting.
Mr Toole has been leader of the NSW Nationals since late 2021, when the Member for Monaro John Barilaro resigned.
He took the top position when he won the leadership contest against former Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey 15 votes to 3.
The position of deputy leader - currently held by former Minister for Women and Minister for Rural Health Bronnie Taylor - will also be decided in tomorrow's vote.
The potential leadership change comes after the NSW Coalition failed to retain government in the March state election.
The Nationals lost just the one seat, Monaro, but did not manage to regain seats held by former Shooters, Fishers and Farmers members in Barwon, Orange and Murray.
Dubbo's Daily Liberal contacted Mr Saunders to ask about a potential leadership challenge and the Liberal was told by his staff that "at this point he is not making any comment".
Mr Saunders was first voted into the seat of Dubbo with a narrow margin in 2019 after sitting member Troy Grant retired.
Since being elected into office, he has served as the Minister for Agriculture and the Minister for Western NSW under Dominic Perrottet.
This year he retained his seat, beating out Labor challenger Josh Black 69.4 per cent to 30.6 per cent on a two-party preferred basis - a 1.3 per cent swing in the Nationals' favour.
