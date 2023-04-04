Western Advocate
No word from Paul Toole, Dugald Saunders as speculation mounts of a NSW Nationals leadership challenge

By Allison Hore
Updated April 4 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:30pm
Dugald Saunders (left) will not confirm or deny reports he's challenging Paul Toole (right) for leadership of the NSW Nationals. File pictures.
DUBBO MP Dugald Saunders is "not making any comment" and the Western Advocate had not heard back from Bathurst MP Paul Toole on Tuesday afternoon regarding a potential change in the NSW Nationals leadership.

