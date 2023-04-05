SUPER siblings, premiership winning cubs and a savage Tiger - they are amongst the star recruits who will form part of Bathurst Panthers' tilt in the inaugural Western league tag premiership.
Not only that, they are players who new Panthers coach Georgie Betts hopes can spark a change in fortune for the Bathurst club too.
Once a heavyweight of the Group 10 league tag competition - it won the 2013 and 2014 premierships - Panthers have done it tougher in recent seasons as they've struggled for numbers.
Last year Panthers even had to forfeit.
But now, with a fresh injection of talent, Betts is excited about what 2023 will bring.
"It's looking very promising, we've got a lot of very talented girls," Betts said.
"I'm a lot more relaxed going into this year, even though I wasn't coaching last year, but knowing that we'll be able to field a side every week there's a lot less stress.
"We've got enough numbers so we'll be playing every game in the draw, that will be really good compared to last year.
"We've had girls coming and going or just testing it out for a year, so it's good to have people now that know the game and know what they're doing."
Amongst those experienced players who Panthers have recruited is Menzi White.
She played in the Woodbridge Cup for the Oberon Tigers last season and was a standout. She not only picked up her side's best and fairest award, but was named the Tigers' overall club best and fairest, highest point scorer and rookie of the year.
White will bring plenty of attacking flair to Panthers, as will a trio of siblings who will wear the pink, blue and white in 2023 alongside her.
"We've got Menzi White from Oberon, she's Hudson and McCoy's younger sister, she's a very good pick up, she's a very good little player," Betts said.
"We've also got the Tilburgs, so Sonia, Sophie and Ella are playing for us this year which is good.
"Menzi has also bought a few girls to us who haven't actually played tag before but are willing to give it a go, they are very sporty people, so it will be good to see how they go."
Betts has also got her eye on a couple of talented Panthers cubs who were part of last season's Group 10 Junior Rugby League premiership winning under 15s.
One is a fullback who is a strong defender and a threat in broken play, the other a skilled halfback.
"Amali Rollinson is one of the younger girls coming through, she's a very good little player, we've got Abbie Carter and she's an unreal little player too," Betts said.
"When we don't clash with their junior games and when those girls are able too, they'll be coming up and helping out. It's exciting to have them.
"It's a very good mix so it will be interesting to see how it all pans out, I'm actually a little bit nervous to place everyone."
While Betts still has things to learn about being a player-coach, especially in a new competition, she does have a not-so-secret weapon to help her adjust.
Former league tag captain-coach Jess Hotham, the player whom Betts has taken over from, has been offering the new mentor some guidance.
"Jess, she's been my little saviour the last couple of weeks which is awesome. I'm not too sure if she'll be chucking some boots on - hopefully, she's definitely missing it and it will be very hard for her to sit on the sidelines," Betts said.
"But it will be good just to have Jess there watching and giving me a little bit of insight. I need another eye out there, and yeah, Jess has been so hopeful to me the last couple of weeks."
Panthers will start the season with an away trip to play Dubbo CYMS, the side which won last year's Group 11 league tag premiership.
Betts knows it will be a tough initiation, but she's still looking forward to the April 15 match.
"It's good we're going to Dubbo first up, it will be good to get that one out of the way because that will be the big one I think.
"That will be some team bonding straight away, we'll get right into it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.