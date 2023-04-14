Western Advocate
While Bathurst begins to talk about a bypass, another stage starts on Orange's Southern Feeder Road

Dominic Unwin
By Matt Watson, and Dominic Unwin
Updated April 14 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 11:00am
Orange City councillor Kevin Duffy, Member for Orange Phil Donato, Member for Calare Andrew Gee, councillor Jack Evans, NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison, Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Senator Carol Brown, Cr Jason Hamling and Cr Gerald Power at the sod-turning at Orange. Second picture: Truck traffic in Bathurst's Stewart Street. Main picture by Carla Freedman.
IN Bathurst, a public forum has been announced for the end of the month where residents will be able to have their say about a potential future bypass of the city.

