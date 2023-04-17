Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Mungals get Woodbridge Cup league tag season off to winning start

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
April 17 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY took a while to get things in gear but once the CSU Mungals put together a couple of tries in their Woodbridge Cup league tag opener away to the Oberon Tigers they never looked like losing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.