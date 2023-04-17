IT was a bid to further develop his football that saw Tyrese Edwards move back to Bathurst and if his efforts for St Pat's on Saturday is any indication, it's a decision that will pay off.
The 19-year-old winger scored two tries in the Saints' 33-32 opening round Peter McDonald Premiership victory over the Nyngan Tigers at Jack Arrow Oval.
His first try seven minutes in were also the Saints' first points of the season. After getting the ball from centre Ash Cosgrove, Edwards pinned his ears back and sprinted for the line.
Nine minutes later Edwards was in again.
This time it was a cut-out pass from five-eighth Noah Griffiths which gave him space, but again after grounding the ball he threw it in the air in delight and was mobbed my his team-mates rushing congratulate him.
"I was nervous at the start of the game, but I had my first run and I was right then," Edwards said.
"To score two tries on my debut was heaps good. It was head down and go, I knew I was in once I got my hands on the ball."
Last season Edwards scored five tries at centre playing for the Lakes United Seagulls in the Newcastle Rugby League under 19s competition. His side made it all the way to the grand final.
But he was looking for more of a challenge in 2023 and to be closer to his family. That's why he moved back to Bathurst and linked with his former junior club.
"I'm a Pat's junior, I played under 13s, but I moved away to Newcastle for five years," he said.
"I'm back here now, I moved back here for footy and to be with the family. It's good to be back here in the blue and white.
"That was heaps good today. It was pretty brutal, it's heaps more physical here.
"They [Nyngan] put in fair fight, it was a good comeback, it was a close game. I had a lot of them coming at me."
As well as showing he can finish, Edwards took tough carries out of the Saints' own half and had his fair share of defensive work to do in a physical contest.
It was something that Saints captain-coach Zac Merritt took note of.
"It was awesome to see 'Rese and Will Poole score on debut. We had a big night here on Friday and made it real special for those new boys," he said.
"Then, 'Rese he came out here and done exactly what we wanted and scored a try.
"He's back, scoring tries is what he's there for, and he was good coming out of our end ... it made our job a lot easier."
