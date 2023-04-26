THOUSANDS of people made their way through the gates of Tyers Park on Tuesday, April 25, to commemorate ANZAC Day in style.
'Respect the Day' was the theme of the race meet, which was proudly sponsored by the Bathurst RSL.
The Bathurst RSL also conducted an official ANZAC ceremony, which included the Last Post, The Ode, and a minute silence.
Following these formalities, attendees could try their luck at Two-up, or enjoy watching one of the many thoroughbred racing events.
Everyone was dressed in their best, and many people embraced the fashion theme of the day, which was 'A touch of red.'
This theme was decided upon, in order to pay homage to World War One, and the red poppies that sprouted in the fields of Northern France.
