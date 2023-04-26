Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime

Operation Amarok II: Orange man charged during crackdown on alleged domestic violence offenders

By Nick Bielby
Updated April 27 2023 - 12:57pm, first published April 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man in his 30s is set to face court in Orange after he was arrested in south-west Sydney during a statewide police crackdown on alleged domestic violence offenders in the past week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.