Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

More than 11,000 fans watch Wests Tigers triumph over Penrith Panthers in Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated April 30 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wests Tigers played hard to win against the Penrith Panthers at Bathurst's Carrington Park. Picture by Phil Blatch
The Wests Tigers played hard to win against the Penrith Panthers at Bathurst's Carrington Park. Picture by Phil Blatch

PLAY started in the pouring rain, but locals and visitors alike stayed put at Carrington Park to cheer on their teams in the annual National Rugby League match in Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.