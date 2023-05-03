LOOKING back on a full and well-lived life isn't a luxury afforded to all. But for the friends and family of Michael David Francis Higgs, there's 86 years of memories, achievements and stories to think back fondly on.
Born in Bathurst in 1936, Mr Higgs was the only son of John Charles Wellington Higgs and Madge Edna Higgs and brother to three sisters; Margaret, Lola and Therese.
Coming into the world during the Great Depression, which was then followed by World War Two, meant that Mr Higgs spent the first decade of his life growing up in unprecedented times. But it is the values and traits adopted during that period that his son Tony attributes to his father's strength and determination, both characteristics he retained throughout his life.
Mr Higgs always had a love for horses, so it came as no surprise to his family when he made the trip north via train to work on a cattle station at Cloncurry in Queensland. Most of the work was done on horseback which was right up Mr Higgs' alley.
After a while, he eventually moved back to Bathurst where he met Beverley Mary Daymond, who would become his wife and the mother of their three children; Dave, Tony and Kate.
In addition to working on the railway for more than 20 years, most of Mr Higgs' life revolved around fitness. In the early days he played football for St Pats and later strapped for the team.
His son Tony recalls being 'only a little nipper' and deciding to go with his dad on his morning jog. However Mr Higgs' route wasn't just around the block. It was from their house on Havannah Street up to Mount Panorama, around the circuit and back home. Tony laughed remembering that he made it to the top of Conrod Straight before his father placed him on his shoulders and ran the rest of the way.
Bike racing was something that the boys did together, Mr Higgs and both sons; Dave and Tony. "In true Mick fashion," as Tony said, nothing was done in halves. The three of them trained most afternoons riding their bikes around 15 kilometres out of town to The Lagoon, and the terrain was tough.
Mr Higgs ended up being a very good competitor, and he and both his sons won multiple bike races.
Mr Higgs also saw success in the horse racing industry, particularly with harness racing. He won multiple prestigious races including a NSW Trotters Derby and was crowned the king of Bathurst harness racing in 1995 when winning the Gold Crown Final with a horse called Three Stooges. Mr Higgs' son Tony said the horse was named fittingly, with his father owning it along with two friends, Ray Driscoll Snr and Ray Driscoll Jnr.
Anyone who knew Mr Higgs knew he was a huge South Sydney Rabbitohs supporter, so much so his race silks were green and red. However, what many people may not know is he had a passion for singing, and even performed in a production of Les Mis at one stage. Mr Higgs also became involved in showing chickens and playing table tennis, and also spent some time working at the local Leagues Club.
It's clear Mr Higgs was a man of many talents, and could achieve almost anything he set his mind to, but no matter how full his plate was he always made time to attend Sunday Mass every week.
His son Tony said he can still see his father standing outside of the Cathedral of Saint Michael and Saint John, talking to his close mate Pat O'Brien after Mass. And it was at this Cathedral that friends and family gathered on April 11, 2023, to farewell Mr Higgs. A father, a grandfather, a husband and a friend.
While the life of Michael David Francis Higgs ended peacefully on March 23, 2023, his memory will continue to live on through the stories shared by friends and family. Those who knew him well and loved him completely.
