Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Blayney house sustains severe damage in early morning blaze

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 2 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Investigations into early morning house fire remain ongoing
Investigations into early morning house fire remain ongoing

A BLAYNEY house has been severely damaged after an early morning fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.