Investigations into early morning house fire remain ongoing

A BLAYNEY house has been severely damaged after an early morning fire.
At 6.30am, firefighters attached to the Blayney Fire Station were called to a garage fire on Sturt Street, but it was quickly upgraded to a house fire.
Upon arrival the garage portion of the house was well ablaze and had begun spreading to the further roofing.
Firefighters, following further assistance from a crew from Orange, were able to contain the fire.
A hazmat crew from Bathurst arrived to deal with the threat of asbestos.
All residents were accounted for as well as a bird and Jack Russell dog that were safely removed from the home.
While investigations remain ongoing, fire fighters took the opportunity to remind people about the use of multiple power boards.
"Multiple power boards in the one power point can cause big problems," Fire and Rescue NSW Central West duty commander Doug Fisk said on Tuesday afternoon.
He said the extra truck from Orange was called because of the "size of the fire".
"We need a certain amount of boots on ground," he said.
"We need back up crews, to rotate firefighters after about 20-25 minutes. When you're working away at a fire, you get quite fatigued."
An exclusion zone has been set up in the house and Mr Fisk believes there's a high risk that the building will collapse.
"The brick walls were distorted in the heat, so the whole structure is a bit of a liability," he said.
"The rooves of the garage and two of the bedrooms collapsed.
"Probably about of the third of the house was severely damage.
"It's going to take a fair bit of work to not have the building demolished."
