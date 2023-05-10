MEMBER for Bathurst Paul Toole is worried key transport programs for regional people could fall to the wayside under the new Labor state government.
That's why he, on Wednesday, May 10, called on his Labor parliamentary colleagues to continue funding the Regional Seniors Travel Card and the Regional Apprentice and University Student Travel Card.
Both programs were introduced by the Liberal and Nationals during the Coalition's 12 years in government prior to the March 2023 election.
Mr Toole said these programs are helping people in regional NSW everyday.
"I'm seeking a formal and written assurance from Labor that the new government has no plans to cancel or reduce the funding for either of these regional travel cards," he said.
"I speak to locals everyday who tell me how this card has helped them.
"It could be the difference between visiting a relative, attending a medical appointment or keeping their budget on track."
The Regional Seniors Travel Card was an election promise championed by the Nationals prior to the 2019 state election and was delivered in 2020.
To date, more than one million cards have been distributed, injecting nearly $200 million into the NSW economy.
The Regional Apprentice and University Student Travel Card is a newer initiative, which the Coalition announced in October, 2022.
It is designed to ease budget pressures for apprentices, trainees, and university students in the bush, covering the cost of fuel, taxis, and public transport.
Mr Toole also wants Labor to clarify its position on the Safer Cars for CountryKids program, which will provide a $5000 subsidy for up to 1000 drivers to help them travel in newer, safer cars.
"This program delivers a cash incentive for young people to upgrade to a safer vehicle keeping themselves and other road users protected," he said.
"These are all vital programs for people in the regions, I don't want to see them short-changed by the new Minns Government."
"The community and I will be eagerly awaiting Labor's formal reply."
He said the NSW Labor Government now has 35 calendar days to respond in writing to the Parliament to his question, which was moved as a notice of motion during Wednesday's sitting.
The notice of motion appears to be one of Mr Toole's first moves to hold the NSW Labor Party to account, something he promised to do when he was returned as the Member for Bathurst at the March, 2023 election.
As recently as this week, he told the Western Advocate he was going to be a "constant pain in the ass [sic] to the Labor government" as he continued to "focus on the things that matter to people's everyday lives".
This is the first time Mr Toole has been in opposition since becoming an MP in 2011.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
