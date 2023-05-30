Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst High Campus to make the 100th anniversary Astley Cup extra special for its students

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
May 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst High Campus tennis star Jeorge Collins is presented with his 2023 Astley Cup memorabilia. Picture contributed
Bathurst High Campus tennis star Jeorge Collins is presented with his 2023 Astley Cup memorabilia. Picture contributed

THIS year is a special year in the Astley Cup, so understably Bathurst High Campus will be doing looking after its competing students.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.