THIS year is a special year in the Astley Cup, so understably Bathurst High Campus will be doing looking after its competing students.
Bathurst named its teams for the Astley Cup last week, with this year to mark the 100th anniversary of the inter-school sports competition between Bathurst, Orange High School and Dubbo College.
Bathurst's Astley Cup coordinator Sarah Murray said this year will be a special occasion for the school.
"I think we really wanted to do something special for our kids that are playing in the 100 year team," she said.
"We've organised all these other events for Bathurst High alumni who are coming back for the two days, but we wanted to recognise the kids who actually get to be a part of the 100th."
The Astley Cup is something that competing students always look forward, but in the 100th anniversary, it'll be even more special.
"We've actually gone a little bit all out this year and we've gotten sponsors for all our teams as well," Ms Murray said.
"This year we've got a playing strip that all the students will get to keep at the end and we've kind of used our traditional colours of royal blue and gold.
"The kids will receive the new kits just beforehand, so no one has actually seen it yet.
"It's a little bit of a surprise that they're waiting for and they'll all get gifted tracksuits as well.
"We've really tried to make it really special for all the kids involved."
Ms Murray has been involved in the coordination of the Astley Cup for five years now but she was actually a student at the school too.
Understandably, the cup tradition has been ingrained into her for a long time.
"I really wanted to make this year special for the kids because I know what it's like," she said.
"We know how big it is for the kids to feel a part of the Astley Cup, so particularly it being that 100th year, it's really important that they feel recognised."
In terms how the school will perform, she believes the soccer teams will be strong, while the basketball team has been working hard too.
"Our soccer teams have always been fairly strong and I think the Astley Cup scoring in the soccer helps with the point system," she said.
"Our basketball team has been working hard in the lead up to Astley Cup as well.
"Even though we didn't win the divisional day earlier in the year, we showed some real character and real skills, which I think we can build on."
Students will compete in a string of sports including rugby league, boys and girls soccer, hockey, netball, basketball, tennis and athletics.
Orange will host Dubbo in the opening round of the Astley Cup on June 15-16, Bathurst hosts Orange on June 22-23, with the final round to take place on June 29-30 with Bathurst away to Dubbo.
