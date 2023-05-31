HARDER, better, faster, stronger - that's what Roxy George can now boast over teenagers right across the Oceania region after being crowned a Torian Pro champion.
The Torian Pro is where each year the best individual CrossFit athletes in the Oceania region assemble to battle for the right to be called the fittest.
Twice in the past George had been ranked in the top four, but on Sunday at Brisbane's Pat Rafter Arena the CrossFit 2795 star stood on the top tier of the 16-17 years girls podium.
Emblazoned on that step was the word 'fittest'. Given what George did over the three days there was no doubting that mantle.
George won four of the six events she faced over the three days, each of them workouts designed to test her speed, power, flexibility, strength and endurance.
She went into the final day of competition ranked second. She soon hit the front.
George powered through the penultimate workout which featured technical overhead squat lifts, a handstand slalom walk, 500 metres row, rope climbs and wall-facing handstand push-ups.
"It was an awesome finish for her, she went into the last day in second place. She was 10 points behind the leading girl, they were sort of shuffling the wins between them," Roxy's father and CrossFit 2975 trainer Dan George said.
"To come out in the first event on the Sunday, I knew what Rox's capacity was, I knew she'd be strong on it, but the other chick, her background is a level 10 gymnast, so I knew she'd be strong too.
"But Rox, just the power she showed through that first workout in the main arena. She went all in and came away with the chocolates.
"It was special to watch her go out and win a high-skill event like that. It was fast too, it turned into a bit of a sprint with the talent of these girls."
That effort gave Roxy George a 10-point lead, but heading into the final workout she knew she had to dig deep again to ensure she stayed on top of the leaderboard.
Given the final workout involved a series of 25-metre sled pulls in between a 1km cycle, 1km run and 1km SkiErg, it wasn't an easy assignment.
Her father did the best he could to ensure she was mentally switched on.
"It's nerves and excitement too, my job in the warm up area is the help her keep calm and keep the confidence in her," he said.
"She did well in the run event the day before, so knew she'd get off the runner in a good spot, I knew she could pull away and command the workout from in front.
"It's 'The work is done, now it's time to go out and show it. It's a celebration now for the hard work you put in'."
That 'celebration' saw Roxy George power to her fourth event win and the title of Torian Pro champion.
A 50-strong contingent from CrossFit 2795 cheered her on in the arena, while hundreds more from Bathurst watched the live stream.
"It was so good, it was just incredible to watch her. It was a Sunday clean sweep," Dan George said.
While there was no doubting Roxy George's triumph was the highlight of the weekend for CrossFit 2975, the Bathurst gym had plenty more moments to be proud of too.
In their debut in the individual age events at the Torian Pro, both Dave Browning (50-54 years) and Tyson Lee (14-15 years) placed fourth.
Then in the teams event the combination of Lachie Harris, Alan Mann, Lucy Field, Amy Schmidt powered their way into fourth as well.
"They went from 20th in their team event on day one, into sixth on day two and went into fourth spot going into the final, the final was the top 10, and finished fourth overall," Dan George said.
