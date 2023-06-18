SKILLSET hopes to be in its new head office in the CBD within six months after it announced recently that it had bought a prominent former bank building.
The apprentice, trainee and recruitment organisation is the new owner of the old NAB building that sprawls over the corner of William and Church streets and which was initially up for lease after the bank relocated.
The building has been described by the selling agent, Elders Nicoll and Ireland principal David Nicoll, as "a fantastic property, a fabulous location and a beautiful outlook with very solid construction".
In its announcement of the purchase, Skillset said the William Street building will cater to the expanding needs of its business services and corporate team "and will provide space for additional learning and support areas for Skillset Senior College".
Skillset general manager Jane McWilliam said the organisation had been exploring expansion options for the past 12 to 18 months, "however this purchase was relatively quick given the vacancy".
Ms McWilliam said Skillset's head office, currently on Havannah Street in the shadow of Mount Panorama, will be moved to the William Street building and the Havannah site "will be retained and utilised for the Skillset Senior College and our Land Works Program".
Skillset Senior College - which aims to offer a different approach to learning for teenagers who have had challenges at a public school - opened in 2015 in Bathurst and a second campus opened in Dubbo in 2019.
The Bathurst campus celebrated the graduation of its class of 2022 at a function at the Greens on William in November last year.
In its announcement about the William Street site, Skillset said the purchase had been "carefully considered after exploring various options".
Ms McWilliam said those options had not included other potential property purchases, but rather the possibility of developing the Havannah Street site.
In terms of a timeline for the refurbishment of the William Street building, Ms McWilliam said the aim is to be in the new location within six months.
In its announcement about the purchase of the new building, Skillset said "investing in a new corporate office" reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to regional businesses and elevated its profile in Bathurst and the region.
"The central location of the building offers significant advantages for local businesses and prospective candidates, ensuring convenient access to Skillset's comprehensive range of services, expertise, and support," Skillset said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.