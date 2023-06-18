Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Skillset plans to be in newly purchased Bathurst CBD building within six months

MW
By Matt Watson
June 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skillset chief financial officer Emma Thomas, Skillset Senior College chairman Ian Tooke, Skillset director Simone Townsend, chairman David Cooke and general manager Jane McWilliam outside the newly purchased building. Picture supplied.
Skillset chief financial officer Emma Thomas, Skillset Senior College chairman Ian Tooke, Skillset director Simone Townsend, chairman David Cooke and general manager Jane McWilliam outside the newly purchased building. Picture supplied.

SKILLSET hopes to be in its new head office in the CBD within six months after it announced recently that it had bought a prominent former bank building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.