1973 was an important year in Australian history - it was the year that the Sydney Opera House was first opened, but it was also the year that Peter Asimus was born.
Roughly 60 people packed into the Kelso Hotel on Saturday, June 17, to celebrate all things Peter Asimus over the past 50 years.
Mr Asimus, who hails from Rockley celebrated his milestone birthday June 11, and gathered with his nearest and dearest to commemorate the occasion.
Attendees were invited to share in a meal and a beverage, and to regale each other with their best tales about Mr Asimus.
Mr Asimus, and his mother Shirley thanked everyone in attendance, and were extremely grateful for all those who had travelled to take part in the festivities.
