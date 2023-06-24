A TEACHER who brought the love of music to thousands of Bathurst school-children has been recognised for his service to the community.
Ron Johnson, who turns 96 this year, was a high school teacher and, later, a lecturer in music at the former Mitchell College of Advanced Education between 1975 and 1983.
He was awarded an OAM on the King's Birthday 2023 Honour List.
Formerly of Bathurst but now at Woolgoolga on the Mid North Coast (where he has lived since 1983), he was nominated by a group of Bathurstians, including Roland Auguszczak and Cheryl Buckley, for his work as a music teacher and involvement in other groups including the Carillon Theatrical Society (CTS).
Mr Johnson has long had a musical background.
From the age of five he began taking lessons with his mother, a well-known music teacher.
While at Bathurst High School, he won a scholarship enabling him to attend the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and Sydney Teachers' College, where he trained as a specialist music teacher.
While at the conservatorium, he gained his Performer Licentiate, and was one of only six who passed the exam in NSW that year.
He also gained the highest marks for the Bach section.
He began his teaching career in Taree, transferring to Bathurst High in 1950. He also took up private piano practice in 1953 and, at one point, was teaching music to 90 students a week.
In 1959, he was overseas on a study tour when he was telegrammed the invitation to be musical director for the CTS production of Oklahoma, a role he readily accepted.
It was the beginning of a memorable and highly successful relationship with the CTS, in which he either directed or produced 24 musicals with the organisation.
Mr Auguszczak, who was a student and friend of Mr Johnson, said he couldn't think of a more worthy OAM recipient.
"Ron was an excellent teacher. He had a way of encouraging his students to enjoy music, and pursue that enjoyment in regular practice," he said.
When Mr Johnson began his private practice, Mr Auguszczak became one of his piano students.
"Some 90 or so students had regular lessons with Ron on a weekly basis. Some years later, Ron was asked to join the staff as lecturer in music in the Creative Arts Department of Mitchell College," he said.
"His knowledge of music and musicianship was lauded by students and colleagues alike."
Mrs Buckley, who also nominated Mr Johnson for the OAM, said he has spent his entire life helping other people.
"Having known him since he was 13, I am aware of his contributions to thousands of students and many organisations in a variety of areas," she said.
"As a young teacher, Ron was entertaining, patient and very encouraging. He was fully involved in the Bathurst Carillon Theatrical Company and volunteered at the Bathurst Eisteddfod."
She said he inspired students to pursue their music, including her son, who is now an accomplished musician specialising in piano.
Mrs Buckley said Mr Johnson was an outstanding role model in the classroom, as a teacher and a musician.
"Ron was admired by many other talented and highly acclaimed musicians and professional teachers," she said.
"Ron was often called upon for assistance, advice and inspiration. He had (and still has) a very positive effect on musicians and a playful way of bringing everything music alive."
To mark Mr Johnson's OAM, Mrs Buckley was one of a number of Bathurstians who travelled to his home at Woolgoolga to celebrate the occasion with him.
She said, as is always the case at the Johnson house, the celebratory party after the award was quite theatrical and included musical presentations.
During the evening, Mrs Buckley read the OAM submissions from Cassandra Harrison and Mr Auguszczak along with her own words.
"Ron was overwhelmed and truly grateful for the support of his nomination," she said.
Mrs Buckley said OAM nominations were also made by people who knew Mr Johnson from Woolgoolga, and they also read out their heartfelt praise for his efforts in their community.
Among the words spoken during the evening, she said what continually stood out was the fact Mr Johnson is and always has been an outstanding role model of enthusiasm, energy and encouragement, bringing music alive for all age groups to enjoy.
She said the OAM was a "thank you" to Bathurst's "Mr Music".
