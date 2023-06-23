YOUNG people and families in tough times now have access to additional support in their community.
Veritas House, which provides fostering and youth homelessness services, has introduced a team of clinicians to provide psychology and occupational therapy and is now making these services available to the broader Bathurst community.
Sessions are available on a fee-for-service basis.
In addition to counselling services, the team of registered psychologists, clinical psychologists and provisional psychologists can deliver various assessment services for children and young people to support their learning and behaviour support needs.
Veritas House chief executive officer Jody Pearce hopes making these services available to the general public will help more people.
"To date our clinicians have worked with the children, young people and families of Veritas House, but we have been fortunate enough to grow our team and now have capacity to also offer services to the broader community," she said.
"Unfortunately, we are unable to offer these services for free, but we hope that they're still a welcome addition to the availability of clinical services in our region."
Ms Pearce said there is a demand for these kinds of services in the community.
"We know that the need in our local community is huge for psychology and occupational therapy services," she said.
"A few years ago, we committed as an organisation to growing a team of clinicians to meet not only the needs of children and young people accessing Veritas House programs, but to supporting others in our community too.
"It's so pleasing to see that vision come to life and know that we can now help reduce waiting times for local people seeking help."
For further information about the services, or to make a referral, visit the Veritas House website or call 6332 3882.
