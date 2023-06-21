Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst High Campus to contest Astley Cup against Orange on June 22-23

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 21 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Halsey is carried by his teammates at Bathurst High's Astley Cup launch ceremony on Thursday, June 15. Picture by James Arrow
Stuart Halsey is carried by his teammates at Bathurst High's Astley Cup launch ceremony on Thursday, June 15. Picture by James Arrow

THE hype has been massive for the past few weeks now but the long wait is finally over for Bathurst High Campus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.