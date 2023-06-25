Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Peter McDonald Premiership: Parkes Spacemen defeat St Pat's 22-18 at Jack Arrow Oval

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 25 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE might've been four points between the two teams, but St Pat's was never really in its Peter McDonald Premiership match against Parkes Spacemen on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.