CSU Mitchell Rugby has banded together to raise funds for two important charities on Saturday.
The club has designed two special jerseys for its three games against Mudgee Wombats, with a purple one to support Shine for Kids and a predominately sky blue one to support Beyond Blue.
Fallon McHugh is one of the CSU members that have been a driving force behind the charity day.
She said there'll be raffles on the day, while the specially-made jerseys will be auctioned off after the game.
"These causes are really important, especially Beyond Blue," she said.
"Most suicides are from 15-24 year old's, so obviously as a university club and living away from your parents can get really hard.
"It's really important to support each other and know that there's always someone to talk to.
"Beyond Blue is really good at spreading that message."
Shine for Kids is an organisation aimed at supporting children experiencing parental incarceration.
Currently, there is no formal support system for these children and too often, they fall through the gaps in the justice system and are left behind.
CSU member and Shine for Kids volunteer Ryan Dury has supported the cause at a rugby sevens competition back in 2019, and he's glad to see his club getting behind the organisation in 2023.
"Shine for Kids does amazing work all over the eastern seaboard, from Queensland down to Victoria and everywhere in between," he said.
"We do a lot of in-visits, we do supervised visits for some of those more vulnerable children who need help and in all the prisons, we also have a playroom.
"So even when it can be quite confronting for children, they go into those spaces where they can move away from what's happening."
CSU's opponents for Saturday in first grade and women's are leading the competition, while Mudgee's second grade team is second.
While it'll be a tough outing, Mr Dury is hoping for some good results.
"There's some pretty big games on Saturday and Mudgee is flying in all grades," he said.
"It'll be really tough, with them leading the comp. I think they've only lost once in first grade.
"We got really close to the Mudgee girls last time, so I think this weekend our girls have a really good chance."
The day begins at 12.45pm with the women's match, before second grade at 1.55pm and first grade at 3.15pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.