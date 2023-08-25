VIETNAM Veterans gathered at the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon on Friday, August 18, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.
The vets attended the annual service to honour soldiers both living dead who fought in the war.
There were a number of local veterans who were joined by veterans from out of town and even interstate for the occasion.
The service was followed by coffee and lunch at the Bathurst RSL, giving old friends a chance to catch up and share stories.
Another commemoration was held on Sunday, August 20 - the actual date that the end of the Vietnam War was announced - which was held at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park on Boundary Road.
A Western Advocate representative attended the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon to pay respects and grab some photos of the veterans in attendance.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.