THE speed limit on a nearly two-kilometre section of Sofala Road, north of Bathurst, has been almost halved after a review that looked at factors including the route's crash history and traffic volumes.
Transport for NSW says the assessment followed requests from the public.
It says the speed zone review looked at the 1.83-kilometre section of Sofala Road as it passes the village of Sofala and the intersections with Denison Street and Hill End Road.
Transport for NSW regional director west Alistair Lunn said the factors assessed included the location, crash history, road environment, the number of access points, road usage, traffic mix and traffic volumes.
"The review found the existing 100km/h speed limit as Sofala Road passes the village of Sofala was no longer appropriate and that a reduced limit of 60km/h would deliver greater safety for all road users," he said.
"The review found there were deficient sight distances for motorists turning onto Sofala Road from properties and cross-roads."
Transport for NSW says the new reduced speed limit came into effect from Friday, August 25.
The reduction in the speed limit on Sofala Road follows an increase to the speed limit in another part of the region - from 80km/hr to 90km/hr - on the Great Western Highway at Forty Bends, near Lithgow, that came into effect in 2021.
On another part of the Great Western Highway, at Little Hartley, Transport for NSW announced in May that the upgrade to the Coxs River Road part of the highway will now open at 80km/hr when it is finished, as opposed to the 100km/hr that was originally planned.
MEANWHILE, Transport for NSW is advising of changed traffic conditions on the Great Western Highway about 30 kilometres east of Bathurst for continuing safety work from Tuesday, August 29.
The work near Meadow Flat will involve removing vegetation and trees next to the highway and it will take place along a 1.78-kilometre section of the highway near McManus Road and a 1.97-kilometre section at Kirkconnell.
Transport for NSW says work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, and is expected to be completed in four weeks, weather permitting.
Changed traffic conditions including lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40km/hr will be in place during work hours and motorists are asked to allow up to five minutes of extra travel time.
An 80km/hr speed limit will be in place outside work hours.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.