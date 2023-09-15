BATHURST could have a new mayor and deputy mayor, with multiple councillors confirming to the Western Advocate that they are eyeing off the city's top jobs.
A mayoral election is set to be held at the September 20, 2023 Bathurst Regional Council meeting.
For two years, first-time councillors Robert Taylor and Ben Fry have held the positions of mayor and deputy mayor.
While they both believe they have done a good job and will be looking to retain their titles, more experienced councillors are coming forward to challenge them.
Jess Jennings, who was first elected to Bathurst Regional Council in 2012, said he will be putting his hand up for mayor.
He believes he would be a better advocate for Bathurst council in its discussions with higher levels of government.
"I think we need to maximise access to the state and federal governments and I can certainly bring that to the table, and we need to get our house in order, so to speak, in terms of finances, sort out a better outcome for this rate variation situation," he said.
Cr Taylor has not specified why he would be a better choice for mayor over Cr Jennings, saying he will leave it up to the other councillors to decide.
"That's hard to say. That's up to the peers, the rest of the councillors, if they feel I have been a just mayor for the time that I've been on, or if they feel they need a change," he said.
"But I'd like to think I have performed well, and that will be down to the councillors on the night."
A third challenger for mayor could also be on the ballot: Ian North.
Cr North, who briefly held the mayoral chains for a five-month period ahead of the 2021 council election, said he is considering putting his name on the ballot.
He has not officially made up his mind, saying there are several factors he needs to weigh up to ensure he can commit the time to the position.
However, he said he will definitely contest the election for deputy mayor.
"I really think that council needs to have experience in there and I think it's an important thing that, unfortunately, we haven't got at the moment," he said.
If Cr North was elected as second in command, it would make him Bathurst's longest serving deputy mayor.
In 2020, he equalled Dick Locke's record of 11 terms, a feat that was achieved between 1981 and 1991.
But Cr Fry says he is on council "for the long haul" and that he hopes to remain deputy mayor when the election takes place on September 20.
"I enjoy working for the community and, whilst I'm still not operational like the mayor, I do enjoy doing those little extra things that are required of me from time to time," Cr Fry said.
"I'm in the lucky position to be able to serve the community as a councillor, but then as the deputy mayor from time to time, too.
"I'm keen to ask councillors for another term."
He also ruled out a bid for the job of mayor at this time.
However there is still time for him, and any other councillors, to change their minds and contest the election.
So far, councillors Warren Aubin, Kirralee Burke, Graeme Hanger and Andrew Smith have told the Western Advocate they are not seeking to be mayor or deputy mayor.
Cr Marg Hogan declined to comment when contacted.
