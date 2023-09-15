Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Candidates emerging for Bathurst's top jobs ahead of mayoral election

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
September 16 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST could have a new mayor and deputy mayor, with multiple councillors confirming to the Western Advocate that they are eyeing off the city's top jobs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.