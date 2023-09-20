ACCESS to women's health care procedures in the Central West has been called into question by a Bathurst resident, who says she will likely have no other choice but to pay for private treatment to address a very common problem.
Sarah Tait is one of the many women in Australia living with uterine fibroids, which are growths in the uterus that can cause pain and abnormal, heavy or irregular menstruation.
After experiencing symptoms like these herself, Ms Tait sought help and, following an ultrasound, was diagnosed with the condition in August, 2023.
Her gynecologist in Orange has recommended she undergo a myomectomy, a relatively minor surgical procedure that uses a MyoSure to remove the tissue in her uterus.
Without it, her only other option to treat her fibroids if symptoms persist would be a hysterectomy to remove her uterus altogether.
At 39 years old, this is something Ms Tait wants to avoid, which is why she is seeking a myomectomy.
But she has encountered a significant barrier to treatment: according to her gynecologist, the procedure cannot be performed in either the Bathurst or Orange public hospitals, as the MyoSure is not available.
"I was very surprised, because Dubbo has one. I was very angry, I was mortified," Ms Tait said.
"My gynecologist had requested this tool six years ago and was denied, and when I rang Dubbo hospital to ask about some advocacy for us at Orange, they were very surprised we didn't have a tool for this because they use it so often."
With the surgery currently unable to be performed in either of her nearest public hospitals, Ms Tait is looking into options to have it done in the private system.
The quote she has received is $1500, not including the cost of the anaesthetist and associated hospital fees.
While Ms Tait is in the fortunate position to be able to afford this, she is concerned about other women in the Central West who have the same condition, but are without the financial means to seek a myomectomy in the private system.
"It really highlights the inequity of women's healthcare," she said.
"Why should women in rural areas be disadvantaged or expected to travel for simple procedures?"
The Western Advocate contacted the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) for comment on the options for patients seeking myomectomies in Bathurst, Orange and their surrounding communities.
In response, a spokesperson for the health district said that surgical teams at Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo health services can all safely and effectively perform a range of myomectomy surgeries to treat and remove uterine fibroids.
"The type of procedure suitable is determined by a patient's symptoms and clinical need," they said.
"Not all women or people with a uterus who have fibroids require surgical intervention.
"For those who do, there are several different types of myomectomy surgeries, all of which are available at hospitals across the local health district."
Further to this, the WNSWLHD spokesperson said the level of surgical services provided in a particular hospital is "dependent on a range of factors".
These include the scope of specific procedures in line with clinicians' experience, along with the volume of patients suitable for and requiring a specific procedure.
"Patients can be transferred or referred to other hospitals, including private hospitals, where necessary and there are a range of alternative and private providers across our district who perform myomectomy procedures, including hysteroscopic surgeries," the spokesperson said.
They did not address the availability of the MyoSure in Bathurst and Orange public hospitals specifically.
Bathurst Hospital has copped criticism for its lack of services in recent years, with many patients finding themselves being transferred to Orange for minor and common problems.
Ms Tait said having a MyoSure available would help to attract more clinicians to help women so they don't have to travel for treatment.
"I think there's an opportunity for some more sustainable healthcare as well," she said.
"If we have the right tools available we might be able to support more opportunities for consultants and specialists in our region."
At this stage, Ms Tait is still in the public system to have her myomectomy in November, 2023, however, if the tool is not available in Bathurst or Orange by that time, she will arrange to have the surgery performed in the private system.
