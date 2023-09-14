BUSHFIRES are part of life in NSW, so we all need to take five minutes to prepare a plan for our property ahead of the fire season.
The risk of bushfires is heightened this year due to several years of wet weather and forecast dry conditions that have the potential to cause grass and scrub blazes to take off.
In September every year, RFS crews host Get Ready Weekend events to help the community prepare and plan.
Get Ready Weekend events will be held this weekend on September 16 and 17.
The community is encouraged to use this opportunity to talk to your local RFS members about the likely risk of bush or grass fires in your area, what you can do to better prepare for any fires around your home and property and how to keep you and your family safe.
Farmlands may also be at an increased risk of grass fires at this time of year. Recent rain has caused widespread grass growth and, as this dries out, the risk of fire increases.
If you live in an area near grasslands or farms, remember that grass fires can start easily and move quickly, so please prepare ahead of time.
Know your risk this bushfire season and prepare well ahead. To make your plan, go to www.myfireplan.com.au/
Here are some tips to help prepare your home:
