EGLINTON has claimed redemption, as it claimed its maiden Bathurst District Football men's premier league title in a grand final classic at Proctor Park on Sunday.
And Eglinton was forced to work for its win, being pegged back twice by reigning champions CSU before a late goal from James Baker sealed dramatic 3-2 victory.
The win comes after the boys in yellow and blue were denied a win in last year's grand final against the same opposition.
Jamie Browne, who scored in his last game for the club before moving to Newcastle for university, was ecstatic with the win.
"I was thinking about the match all week. It's just been on my mind like 24-7," he said.
"To win it is so good, because I've been so nervous.
"To win in front of the fans was so good. They're my second family, I grew up with these guys.
Eglinton opened the scoring in the 29th minute when Brenden Boon sent a ball into the mixer, which landed at the feet of striker Damian Curran, who converted his opportunity, slotting it past CSU goal keeper Josh Willcox.
But CSU would strike back before the half-time break with a fantastic goal from Damian Mays, who volleyed the ball from outside the box.
Eglinton would snatch the lead back in the 48th minute when Kirby Earle sent a cross into the box, which was headed home by Browne.
But CSU was relentless and the Stags found another equaliser in the 65th when James Griffiths scored a cracking goal from a strike outside the box and ran to celebrate in front of the CSU faithful.
But it would be Eglinton that would get the last laugh, as James Baker mixed up the scraps from a free kick.
He's shot from only a few metres out actually hit the crossbar but it bounced over the line, ultimately being the winner in a five-goal thriller.
"They're a really good team. They're by far our biggest competition," Brown reflected.
"They came out really strong when we played them two weeks ago. We just knew what we had to do and the passion of the boys showed. It's just so good."
CSU coach Brett Russell said Eglinton had a strong desire on the game.
"We came prepared to play. We had a full squad," he said.
"We were really unlucky. We had lots of press on their goal. We had three or four chances we could've put away, but we didn't make the most of those efforts.
Russell said Eglinton had done its homework on his team.
"They were different team to the team we played in the semi-final," he said.
"They did their homework and shut down a bit of our play. More so today than in the semi final.
"Eglinton was smart marking out our main strike weapons, so we scored through players who don't usually score like Damian Mays and James Griffiths.
"There's also a bit of sadness I suppose too because this is the last time the boys will play together, before the graduate uni and go on to work elsewhere."
