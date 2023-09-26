YEAR 12 students from St Stanislaus' College dressed in their finest to celebrate their high school experience coming to an end.
A graduation mass and dinner was held at the college's performing arts centre on September 23, 2023.
They were accompanied to the event by partners and their families, who helped to celebrate the milestone in their lives.
Upon arrival, everyone posed for photos before heading inside for the official proceedings.
With the graduation dinner behind them, the students will shift their focus to studying for the Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams, which commence on October 11, 2023.
