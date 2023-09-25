STUDENTS, family, friends and teachers came together to celebrate Scots All Saints College's class of 2023 on Friday, September 22.
Held at Bathurst Goldfields, the valedictory dinner was a chance for fun and reflection as students marked the end of 13 years of education before their HSC written exams get started next term.
The HSC written exams will conclude in early November.
