UNDER 14s and 15s rugby league players from across the region converged on Jack Arrow Sporting Complex for a chance to take on new opponents and hone their skills.
Teams representing home association Group 10 Rugby League as well as Dubbo District, Lachlan District and Group 14 came together for the Bathurst carnival, with around 260 kids in attendance over the two age groups.
Matches are only one part of the full program experience for players, who also had the chance to go through training clinics and refereeing courses in the lead up to the day's games.
Game Development Officer for Western NSW, Dave Elvy, said it was great to see so many players putting their hands up to be involved.
"It's open to all kids in those Groups who want to be a part of the program. They all do the same training sessions, and we get some support off the Penrith Panthers to run all of this," he said.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the carnival and snapped some photos of the crowd.
