Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Supporters cheering on junior rugby league at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex

Amy Rees
Alexander Grant
By Amy Rees, and Alexander Grant
Updated October 2 2023 - 9:09am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UNDER 14s and 15s rugby league players from across the region converged on Jack Arrow Sporting Complex for a chance to take on new opponents and hone their skills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.