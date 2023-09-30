Six injured after fire truck rolls on White Rock Road on city's outskirts

NSW Ambulance, police, SES and fire crews are among the responders to a crash where a fire truck has rolled on the outskirts of Bathurst.
Emergency services were called to the scene at White Rock Road just after 11am following reports the fire truck had rolled and six people were injured.
White Rock Road is currently closed as the emergency response remains underway.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said on-ground paramedics are treating six patients and two helicopters are en route to the scene.
The spokesperson said the first patient, a female in her 20s, is suffering injuries to her head and chest.
The second patient, a male in his 50s, is suffering an injury to his side, while another male, also in his 50s, is suffering injuries to his back.
A fourth male is being assessed at the scene, while two others, whose gender and age is not known, suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the situation was fluid, but said a significant number of resources have been tasked to the crash.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
