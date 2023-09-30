Western Advocate
Massive emergency response underway after fire truck rolls on White Rock Road

Updated September 30 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:08pm
Six injured after fire truck rolls on White Rock Road on city's outskirts
NSW Ambulance, police, SES and fire crews are among the responders to a crash where a fire truck has rolled on the outskirts of Bathurst.

