Court

Man ignores cops, makes advances to female staff at Bathurst club

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated October 19 2023 - 8:33am, first published 7:30am
IGNORING police and making unwanted advances towards women spelt trouble for a 47-year-old man, who told his solicitor it was all because he drank "too much".

