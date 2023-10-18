THE looming closure of the doors at the Westpoint Medical Centre has caused "a few sleepless nights" for the owner of the neighbouring pharmacy, who says she had already been facing a number of challenges.
Following a rise in interest rates, rent and the introduction of the 60-day dispensing scheme on September 1, pharmacist Tu Anh Vo says she's feeling the pressure to keep the business viable.
But she says she is determined to continue to provide top quality care and services to the patients and customers of Westpoint Centre Pharmacy, and is hopeful a new medical centre might join the complex in the future.
"I'm feeling the pressure in every which way," Ms Vo said.
"But at the same time, we're still trying to do everything we can to support the community."
Due to a shortage of doctors, Westpoint Medical Centre is merging with the Kelso practice and will be operating out of the Kelso site as of November 3, 2023.
Ms Vo said the closure will leave a big void in the community.
"I think there's been a lot of concern around what that will mean for the community around here," she said.
"It's going to leave a huge hole in terms of access, and a lot of our patients are elderly patients.
"A lot of them don't have a car or they don't have a licence anymore, so it's limited access for them."
To help the community, there are certain medical needs that can be addressed at Westpoint Pharmacy, so patients don't have to worry about getting across town for an appointment.
Ms Vo said the pharmacy does blood pressure checks, vaccinations, medical certificates and different consults.
There is also a free delivery service to make sure all patients receive their medications.
However, with her outputs increasing, and now the medical centre closing, Ms Vo said they may have to reevaluate a few things to ensure the business remains viable.
Like most people in the healthcare industry, though, her main priority is patients' health and Ms Vo is remaining optimistic that another medical centre will join the West Bathurst community in the future.
"I think we're hopeful that with that empty building that another medical centre might be able to step in, because it is ready to go," she said.
"It's a set-up place, we're a growing area, we've got new developments being built as well, so it doesn't make sense to not have a medical centre on this side."
But for now, Ms Vo said she will do her best to serve the community however she can, with the help of her new intern, fully qualified pharmacist Ruva Madziva.
