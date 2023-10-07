Western Advocate
Brad Shiels nabs third in sports sedans race at Mount Panorama

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 7 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:46pm
SMILES, hugs, handshakes and one huge smile - that was how Brad Shiels celebrated the end of a Mount Panorama jinx on Saturday morning.

