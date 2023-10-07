THERE'S been a lot of on-track action at Mount Panorama since the Bathurst 1000 race meeting got under way on October 5, 2023.
But there's even more action happening off the track itself, with teams trying to boost their performance from inside the garage.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Engineers are working on the strategy, mechanics are keeping the cars in working order, and drivers are offering their input to guide the performance of the cars.
Supercars practice session six was a big one for the teams, as it was their last practice ahead of the top 10 shootout and the Great Race itself.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow took some great shots inside and around the garages as the session got under way.
Scroll through the gallery above to see what things look like behind the scenes.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.