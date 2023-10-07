AS the top 10 shootout unfolded on Saturday afternoon, Brodie Kostecki knew he had a car capable of besting all the times that were being set.
He just had to execute the perfect lap.
The problem was, his lap did not start out perfect, with the Erebus driver making a mistake at turn one due to a combination of a dirty windscreen and the glare of the afternoon sun.
But as the lap went on he was able to claw back the time he lost, going on to set the fastest time of the session in sector two.
By the time he crossed the line at the end of his lap he had put nearly half a second on Triple Eight's Broc Feeney, finishing with a lap time of 2:04.2719.
The 0.4830s gap between the two Camaro drivers is the biggest Bathurst 1000 pole-winning margin since Greg Murphy's 'Lap of the Gods' in 2003.
Going into his lap, Kostecki had faith he could deliver.
"I knew I had a low 2:04 in me, with the track conditions and the track temp, and what I did the day before, so I just had to execute," he said.
"The cars were really fast all weekend."
It's the first pole position on the mountain for Kostecki from five attempts at the Bathurst 1000.
Feeney was the sixth runner out in the session and, while "pretty stoked" with his lap, he knew that Kostecki would be the one to watch.
"I thought I did a pretty good one, and then Brodie made us all look silly," he said, laughing.
"But, yeah, nah, he's been quick all weekend, so I knew it was going to be real hard when it got to him, but we jumped up three spots, so pretty pumped with that and pretty cool to have the track to yourself for a lap around here."
Following the Camaro front-row lockout, the shootout results were: Cameron Waters (2:04.7775), James Golding (2:04.8155), Anton de Pasquale (2:04.9156), Shane van Gisbergen (2:04.9971), David Reynolds (2:05.1512), Matthew Payne (2:05:2696), Chaz Mostert (2:05.8309) and Will Davison (2:06.4174).
Four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Jamie Whincup, the co-driver for Feeney and Triple Eight team principal, praised the performance of everyone in the shootout.
"I've been around for many years, out there doing laps, so it's quite cool to sit on the outside and appreciate everyone just throwing it on the line," he said.
"The shootout generally gets quicker as it goes on, so there's some serious laps there.
"Even the guys that were eighth and ninth, they threw it all on the line, so it's cool to watch."
