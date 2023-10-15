MUDGEE will not be hosting an NRL game in 2024, after the Manly Sea Eagles opted to ditch its regional fixture for the glamour of Las Vegas.
The NRL is set to open its 2024 season in the USA with a double-header at Allegiant Stadium, with Manly to be involved alongside Brisbane Broncos, South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters.
With Manly also committed to playing 10 home games at Brookvale Oval next year, as well as a contracted home match in Brisbane as part of the annual Magic Round, the club claimed there was no room left for Mudgee.
But Manly CEO Tony Mestrov hasn't ruled out a return to the Central West in the future.
"Mudgee has become a very popular home game for the club. The local community certainly embraced the Sea Eagles as their team," he said.
"I know our players, corporate partners, and the many Manly supporters who travelled to Mudgee over the past three years certainly enjoyed the region and the wonderful hospitality shown to us all.
"Although we won't be returning to play a home game there next year, I want to make it clear that Mudgee is definitely still very much in our future plans when it comes to taking home games away.
"For now, we like to thank Mid-Western Regional Council and Mayor Des Kennedy, Mudgee Region Tourism, and the many local businesses for all their great work and fantastic support in making our home game there a success both on and off the field."
The decision for Manly to ditch its Mudgee game comes after uncertainty that the city may lose the Charity Shield as well.
The annual pre-season fixture between South Sydney and St George Illawarra has been played in Mudgee since 2018.
Some media outlets were claiming in August that the Rabbitohs wanted to restrict its travel in the pre-season, because of its involvement in the Las Vegas opener.
NRL and Charity Shield matches have always been well supported in Mudgee, usually drawing crowds of over 9,000.
Manly had brought one game a year to Mudgee since 2021.
Prior to that, St George Illawarra had a game in each of 2018 and 2019, while Parramatta was the first NRL club to bring a game to Glen Willow Stadium back in 2013.
The record attendance at Glen Willow was set back in 2019 when Newcastle thrashed St George Illawarra 45-12 in front of 9,267 fans.
