Manly Sea Eagles won't play at Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium in 2024

By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 15 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
MUDGEE will not be hosting an NRL game in 2024, after the Manly Sea Eagles opted to ditch its regional fixture for the glamour of Las Vegas.

