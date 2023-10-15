Western Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Ben Sennett and Bailey Brien shine as St Pat's Old Boys claim BOIDC win

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 15 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO individual performances have helped deliver St Pat's Old Boys its first win of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.