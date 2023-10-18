SUNSHINE, soccer and smiles - that's what the weekend of the Eglinton District Football Club's (EDFC) Summer Sixes competition was all about.
On Saturday, October 14, and Sunday, October 15, Proctor Park was packed with dedicated football fans, who were dying to get their fix following the completion of the winter season.
It was the first time that a competition of this nature has been held in Bathurst for several years, and was run separately to the Dawson's Summer of Football season which is run annually in summer in conjunction with EDFC.
Dozens of teams participated in the football competition, which was split into six divisions including three senior, and three junior sections.
There was an Open Men's competition, Open Women's, mixed Over 35's for the senior players, while junior players competed in either Under 16's, Under 14's or the eight to 12 year age groups.
As well as plenty of fabulous football, there was also a barbecue and canteen to help fuel participants, and quench their hard-earned thirst.
