Photos from the Summer Sixes football competition in Bathurst

Alise McIntosh
Alise McIntosh
Updated October 18 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
SUNSHINE, soccer and smiles - that's what the weekend of the Eglinton District Football Club's (EDFC) Summer Sixes competition was all about.

